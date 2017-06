Finally! The new Taco Bell is set to open June 14th near Cleveland’s Public Square at 200 Euclid Avenue.

The new Taco Bell will have an expended menu and alcohol.

WAIT, there’s more.

It’ll also feature patio seating along with merchandise for sale!

At the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive a Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina t-shirt.

For more details, click HERE.