Who Is The Owner Of The Cleveland Cavaliers? Which Way Do You Swipe On Tinder If You Like Someone?

1. HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY TO KANYE WEST! WHICH KARDASHIAN SISTER IS HE MARRIED TO? KOURTNEY, KHLOE OR KIM?

KIM

2. WITH MORE THAN 450-MILLION MEMBERS, LINKEDIN IS SUPPOSED TO BE A PLACE FOR USERS TO MAKE CAREER CONNECTIONS AND MEET PEOPLE IN THEIR FIELD. IT HAS ALSO BECOME A PLACE WHERE SOME PEOPLE LOOK FOR DATES. AND BY DOING IT ON LINKEDIN, THEY’RE ABLE TO SNEAKY ABOUT IT. IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT TINDER IS THE MOST POPULAR DATING APP AND ONE OF THE MOST “SWIPING” APPS. WHICH WAY DO YOU SWIPE ON TINDER IF YOU LIKE SOMEONE? LEFT OR RIGHT?

RIGHT

3. IT LOOKS LIKE TOM CRUISE IS GOING TO HAVE A ROUGH WEEKEND. “THE MUMMY” REBOOT OPENS TOMORROW AND THE REVIEWS ARE IN AND THEY’RE NOT GOOD. WHILE SOME SAY CRUISE IS THE ONE BRIGHT SPOT OF THE MOVIE, MANY CRITICS CALL THE FILM “THE WORST TOM CRUISE MOVIE EVER.” IN THE 1999 MOVIE, WHO PLAYED THE LEAD MALE ROLE ALONGSIDE RACHEL WEISZ?

BRENDAN FRASER

4. YOUR CLEVELAND CAVALIERS LOST LAST NIGHT TO THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS. OH MAN, THEY’RE NOW DOWN 3-0 IN THE SERIES. WHO IS THE OWNER OF THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS?

DAN GILBERT

5. YOU HEARD IT EARLIER IN THE PULSE, BRITNEY SPEARS, MINUS THE AUTOTUNE ON THE SONG TOXIC, NOT BAD. THE CLIP WAS LEAKED YESTERDAY. TOXIC WAS RECORDED FOR HER FORTH STUDIO ALBUM WITH THIS TITLE RELEASED IN 2003.