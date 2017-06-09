Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to “Assassinate” Her Character

Katy Perry discussed her feud with Taylor Swift while driving in the car with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke, and now she’s opening up a bit more about the rift.

In an upcoming interview with NME, Katy was asked why she decided to talk about her beef during the late night show and she said it was because Corden is someone who makes you feel “safe.” She added, “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”

Katy also felt that it was important that she talk about the feud since so much has been made about it in the press. “I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me,” she shared. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”