‘American Idol’ Auditions will Hit 19 Cities this Summer

By Abby Hassler
Today (June 12), producers of American Idol announced auditions for the show will simultaneously kick off this summer in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon, on August 17.
The nationwide search for American’s next superstar will hit 19 cities across the country and the audition process has never been easier. Now, participants can submit their audition videos online or show off on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
The search is split into east and west coast cities as follow:
West Bus Tour
Portland, OR – Aug 17
Oakland, CA – Aug 20
Provo, UT – Aug 23
Denver, CO – Aug 26
Omaha, NE – Aug 29
Tulsa, OK – Sept 1
Shreveport, LA – Sept 4
Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7
East Bus Tour
Orlando, FL – Aug 17
Miami, FL – Aug 19
Atlanta, GA – Aug 22
Charleston, SC – Aug 25
Asheville, NC – Aug 27
Louisville, KY – Aug 30
Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3
Annapolis, MD – Sept 5
Boston, MA – Sept 8
Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – Sept 11
New Orleans, LA – Sept 14
