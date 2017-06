Khloe Kardashian and company were outsider at Game 4 of the NBA Finals to cheer on her new beau, Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kardashian clan, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s kids, Mason and Penelope Disick, rolled up at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena ready for game time.

Sporting black leather leggings and Thompson’s #13 jersey, the Kardashian sisters cheered as the Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors in a 137-116 victory.