About VeloSano

Latin for “swift cure,” VeloSano is a major community initiative in Cleveland, Ohio in which participants raise money for cancer research through the sport of cycling. 100% of the dollars raised by VeloSano participants advances cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. In just three short years, over $8 million has been generated and is already hard at work in the fight against cancer.

100% to Cancer Research

That’s right, 100%. This would not be possible without our Corporate Partners. The financial and in-kind support we receive from our partners covers all of our operational event costs, which in turn allows us to allocate every dollar raised by our participants to cancer research. We encourage you to view our Partners page to learn more about them and their involvement.

The VeloSano Equation: Register + Raise $$$$ + Ride = 100% of $$$$ to Cancer Research.

When a participant registers to ride, they commit to personally raise a predetermined amount of money that is associated with the distance of their ride. One-day ride options range from 12 to 100-miles and a Two-Day, 200-mile experience is also available. Each route starts and finishes in downtown Cleveland and all are fully supported with rest stops, support-and-gear vehicles, and much more.

You can also support VeloSano as a Virtual Rider (fundraising but not riding) and/or as one of the thousand-plus Volunteers needed to have a safe and successful event weekend.

Where the Money Goes

At Cleveland Clinic, we believe in “Care that’s Personal; Research that’s Revolutionary.” We are home to one of the most robust cancer research enterprises in the United States, encompassing basic, clinical and translational research. Through The Power of Every One campaign, Cleveland Clinic has the opportunity to create an even stronger model of cancer care by building a new cancer center.