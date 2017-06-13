About VeloSano

June 13, 2017 11:08 AM
Latin for “swift cure,” VeloSano is a major community initiative in Cleveland, Ohio in which participants raise money for cancer research through the sport of cycling. 100% of the dollars raised by VeloSano participants advances cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. In just three short years, over $8 million has been generated and is already hard at work in the fight against cancer.

100% to Cancer Research

That’s right, 100%. This would not be possible without our Corporate Partners. The financial and in-kind support we receive from our partners covers all of our operational event costs, which in turn allows us to allocate every dollar raised by our participants to cancer research. We encourage you to view our Partners page to learn more about them and their involvement.

The VeloSano Equation: Register + Raise $$$$ + Ride = 100% of $$$$ to Cancer Research.

When a participant registers to ride, they commit to personally raise a predetermined amount of money that is associated with the distance of their ride. One-day ride options range from 12 to 100-miles and a Two-Day, 200-mile experience is also available. Each route starts and finishes in downtown Cleveland and all are fully supported with rest stops, support-and-gear vehicles, and much more.

You can also support VeloSano as a Virtual Rider (fundraising but not riding) and/or as one of the thousand-plus Volunteers needed to have a safe and successful event weekend.

Where the Money Goes

 At Cleveland Clinic, we believe in “Care that’s Personal; Research that’s Revolutionary.” We are home to one of the most robust cancer research enterprises in the United States, encompassing basic, clinical and translational research. Through The Power of Every One campaign, Cleveland Clinic has the opportunity to create an even stronger model of cancer care by building a new cancer center.
This revolutionary place, opening March 2017, will create a central home for oncology patients and clinicians, bringing our multidisciplinary teams together in one location. It will further accelerate one of the most robust cancer research programs in the country.
Brian Bolwell, MD Institute Chair, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center Medical Chair, VeloSano

Regrettably, the extramural funding to support such projects is harder and harder to obtain. VeloSano is unique in that every dollar raised by its participants advances our cancer research, and we are extremely fortunate to be the beneficiary. Every mile that our participants ride, and every dollar that our donors give, is a reminder of our obligation to leverage their incredible generosity by pursuing research that will make a difference in our patients’ lives.
