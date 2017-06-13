Get A Free Taco At Taco Bell Today!

Taco lovers, today is the day. It’s free taco Tuesday at Taco Bell. They’re giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to all customers from 2 to 6pm local time.

It’s all part of the Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway related to the NBA finals. When the visiting Golden State Warriors “stole” a road win from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three, it triggered the taco giveaway.

The deal is available in all 50 states at participating Taco Bell locations, but don’t get greedy, there’s only one per person. But a freebie on Taco Tuesday is still pretty great!