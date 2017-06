Congrats To Terry! She TRUMPED Jen Toohey By Answering All 5 Questions Correctly

1. WERE BASKETBALL FANS TURNED OFF BY THE 2017 NBA FINALS, WHICH MATCHED UP THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS AND CLEVELAND CAVALIERS FOR A THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR? ACCORDING TO THE RATINGS, NO. TURNS OUT THE CAVS-WARRIORS FINALS AVERAGED 20.8-MILLION VIEWERS WITH ITS PEAK OF BEING MONDAY NIGHT’S GAME WITH 29.5-MILLION. WHAT DOES NBA STAND FOR?

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BOY GEORGE. GEORGE ALAN O’DOWD IS HIS ACTUAL NAME, AND HE TURNS 56 YEARS OLD TODAY. CULTURE CLUB…GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

GRAMMY – BEST NEW ARTIST 1984

3. A TRAILER FOR “WHITNEY: CAN I BE ME” WAS RELEASED YESTERDAY. THE DOCUMENTARY, WHICH IS SAID TO BE AN INTIMATE LOOK AT THE LATE WHITNEY HOUSTON, UTILIZES BEHIND-THE-SCENE CLIPS, PERFORMANCE FOOTAGE, AND INTERVIEW EXCERPTS TO TELL THE STORY. SPEAKING OF CELEBRITY DOCUMENTARIES, TRUE OR FALSE, O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA IS THE MOST POPULAR CELEBRITY DOCUMENTARY TO THIS DAY?

TRUE, (EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP IN 2ND PLACE, GOING CLEAR: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE PRISON OF BELIEF 3RD)

4. DEMI MOORE IS SMISSING HER TWO FRON TEETH. NO, IM SERIOUS, SHE REVEALED TO JIMMY FALLON THAT SHE LOST HER TWO FRONT TEETH DUE TO STRESS. OSCAR OR NO OSCAR FOR DEMI MOORE?

NOPE – NEVER BEEN NOMINATED

5. IS BEYONCÉ IN LABOR? WE’RE NOT SURE, BUT THE BUZZ IS THAT THE TWINS MIGHT BE ON THEIR WAY. ACCORDING TO A REP AT THE UCLA HOSPITAL IN LOS ANGELES, BEYONCE AND HER TEAM SHOWED UP TO THE HOSPITAL, AND THEY’RE IN THE PROCESS OF SHUTTING DOWN THE WHOLE FIFTH FLOOR. THEY’RE EVEN MOVING THE CURRENT PATIENTS TO ANOTHER BUILDING. DURING DESTINY’S CHILD’S HIATUS, BEYONCE MADE HER FILM DEBUT IN THIS AUSTIN POWERS MOVIE. IS IT, AUSTIN POWERS: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MYSTERY, AUSTIN POWERS: THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME OR AUSTIN

POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER?

GOLDMEMBER