Glenn’s Ultimate Slime Recipe

I know, I know…I don’t like the slime craze either. It gets on everything (I found it in Carter’s underwear yesterday), and I wish they would go back to their fidget spinners. None the less, it’s Summer break and you need things to do with them. This recipe is the cleanest and longest lasting slime I could find, and trust me we’ve tried out almost every one.

one 4 oz bottle of Elmer’s Glue

1 teaspoon Borax Laundry booster

1/2 cup Shaving cream

2 squirts hand lotion

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup foaming soap

Mix the borax in 1 cup of warm water. In a separate bowl, add the glue, shaving cream, hand soap, and stir. Add food coloring till you get the color you want. Slowly add cornstarch until it thickens. Add the hand lotion and then slowly add the borax solution a teaspoon at a time until it pulls all the slime from the bowl. Continue to work it with your hands until it no longer sticks. You will not use all the borax solution, just keep adding a teaspoon at a time until it doesn’t stick