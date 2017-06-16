Annie Lennox Congratulates Sting with ‘Fragile’ Cover

By Hayden Wright

Sting won the prestigious Polar Music Prize in Sweden, in recognition of “the power and importance of music.” In addition to 1 million Swedish crowns, Sting won a gala celebration where artists covered his solo material and hits with the Police. The Tallest Man on Earth performed a pared-down version of “Roxanne” but the night’s most moving tribute was still to come.

Annie Lennox surprised Sting at the ceremony with a performance of “Fragile.” She described it as the “only” song she could perform—a clear personal favorite among his deep catalog.

“It’s a such a pleasure to be here tonight. I could not feel more privileged and more honored to perform for you. You know, I’ve been a really sincere fan of your music for decades. You’ve inspired me along with millions of people around the world, and this is such a privilege.”

Watch performances from the evening here: