Do YOU Know Who Originally Wrote The Song ‘Make You Feel My Love’?

1. ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION, A RECORD-SETTING $15.5 BILLION WILL BE SPENT ON DAD THIS YEAR, BEATING THE PREVIOUS RECORD BY 1.2 BILLION. OVERALL, 77% OF THE U.S. POPULATION WILL CELEBRATE FATHER’S DAY, WHICH TRANSLATES TO ABOUT $136.75 SPENT PER DAD. ON FATHER’S DAY, IS IT MORE POPULAR TO GO TO THE DEPARTMENT STORE OR BUY YOUR DAD A GIFT ONLINE?

DEPARTMENT STORE (40%)

ONLINE (34%)

2. READY FOR THIS THROWBACK NAME AMERICAN IDOL FANS? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DIANA DEGARMO. SHE’S THE BIG 3-0 THIS YEAR. SHE FINISHED 2ND ON AMERICAN IDOL BACK IN 2004. WHO DID SHE LOSE TO BY ONLY 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS?

FANTASIA

3. IT TURNS OUT A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE INTERESTED IN WHAT KATY PERRY WAS DOING LAST WEEKEND. THE NUMBERS ARE IN AND SINGER’S WITNESS WORLD WIDE GOT OVER 49 MILLION VIEWS, WITH FOLKS FROM OVER 190 DIFFERENT COUNTRIES CHECKING OUT THE FEED. TRUE OR FALSE, APRIL THE GIRAFFE IS THE MOST WATCHED LIVE CHANNEL IN YOUTUBE HISTORY?

FALSE, IT’S RIOT GAMES’ LEAGUE OF LEGENDS ESPORTS CHANNEL, WHICH LAUNCHED IN 2012

4. WELL THIS IS EXCITING NEWS AS CARS 3 OPENS THIS WEEKEND! WHO IS THE VOICE OF LIGHTNING MCQUEEN?

OWEN WILSON

5. A NEW POLL SHOWS JUST HOW CLUELESS YOUNGER GENERATIONS CAN BE ABOUT THE MUSIC THAT CAME BEFORE THEM. MOST ADELE FANS KNOW THAT SHE RECORDED THE SONG “MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE,” BUT IT SEEMS YOUNGER GENERATIONS HAVE NO IDEA THAT SHE WASN’T THE ONE RESPONSIBLE FOR WRITING IT. SO, WHO ORIGINALLY WROTE THE SONG “MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE”?

BOB DYLAN