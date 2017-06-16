Jada Pinkett-Smith Deeply Hurt by Portrayal in Tupac Biopic

By Abby Hassler

Jada Pinkett-Smith is not happy about the portrayal of her relationship with Tupac Shakur depicted in the All Eyez On Me biopic, which hits theaters today. Taking to social media, the actress stated her “relationship to Pac” was “too precious” for the scenes in the film to “stand as truth.”

In her post, Pinkett pointed to a series of scenes that didn’t align with real-life events, such as when Shakur read her a poem, their alleged backstage argument, and their final goodbye.

“The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” Pinkett wrote. “To Kat and Demetrius this is no fault of yours. Thank for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you.”

