LeBron James Has The Best Response To Draymond Green’s “Quickie” Shirt

Leave it to Draymond Green to try to take down LeBron James only to be humiliated.

The Warriors player wore a shirt that read “QUICKIE” with the “Q” resembling close to the logo of Quicken Loans Arena. So, why wear it? Many say it’s because LeBron wore an “ultimate warrior” shirt the year before when the Cavs won, but others also say it’s because the Warriors ‘quickly’ were able to get rid of the Cavs this season.

Either way, LeBron just ROASTED Draymond Green on Instagram and the response is hilarious.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

LeBron James posted this on his Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R0FwoiaY7Q — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 15, 2017

Never, EVER come for the King because he will roast you on social media for all to see.