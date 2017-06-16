LeBron James Has The Best Response To Draymond Green’s “Quickie” Shirt

June 16, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Cavaliers, Lebron James

Leave it to Draymond Green to try to take down LeBron James only to be humiliated.

The Warriors player wore a shirt that read “QUICKIE” with the “Q” resembling close to the logo of Quicken Loans Arena.  So, why wear it? Many say it’s because LeBron wore an “ultimate warrior” shirt the year before when the Cavs won, but others also say it’s because the Warriors ‘quickly’ were able to get rid of the Cavs this season.

Either way, LeBron just ROASTED Draymond Green on Instagram and the response is hilarious.

 

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Never, EVER come for the King because he will roast you on social media for all to see.

