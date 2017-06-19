Beyoncé And Jay-Z Welcome Twins!

Beyoncé gave birth to twins – a girl and a boy – with Jay-Z on June 12th in a Los Angeles hospital.

So why aren’t the babies home yet? Apparently they have an unnamed “minor issue” and the doctors don’t feel comfortable releasing them. Bey is still at the hospital with them, and it’s not clear when they’ll be coming home.

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Meanwhile, Bey’s dad, Mathew Knowles, extended his well-wishes via social media. He posted a digital birthday card to the babies on Father’s Day and captioned it with, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday.” Her mother, Tina Knowles-Larson, liked the post. That makes them the first two family members to acknowledge the birth. Congratulations!