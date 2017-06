Listen weekdays at 8:20am, 11:20am and 4:20 pm for your chance to see the stars with Star 102’s Ticket Tag!

Be the 22nd caller and know the first name and city of the previous winner and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield this Saturday at Blossom Music Center as part of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Concert Series. Tickets are still available at http://www.livenation.com.

Good luck, and tag, you’re it!