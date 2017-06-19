Tim Allen Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

June 19, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Tim Allen

TIM ALLEN
SATURDAY AUGUST 19
HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

Purchase Tickets Here

ON SALE FRIDAY JUNE 23 AT 10 A.M.

Cleveland, OH – Tim Allen won 8 straight People’s Choice awards and a Golden Globe as the hilarious handyman on Home Improvement. Today, he stars in the hit comedy Last Man Standing, now in its 6th season. He also found success on the Big Screen in films like The Santa Clause, For Richer or Poorer and lending his voice as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Toy Story. As a lifelong standup comedian, Allen ratchets up the humor, delivering some great laughs as only “The Toolman” can do.

All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live