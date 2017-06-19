Tim Richards: Why I Ride

Velosano 4 is almost here, and I am so proud to be involved again this year! This year, my stepson Tyler will be joining me as we will ride the 12 mile ride. He is so excited, and It’ll be fun to ride with him thie year.

If you didn’t know, I’ve been involved with Velosano since the beginning. I’m proud to have logged over 100 miles, in my 3 year involvement with Velosano, and will add another 12 miles this year.

I’m sure cancer has touched your life in some way, as it has mine. 100% of the money I raise will support lifesaving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. The goal is to bring sustainable funding to cancer research by enlisting the passion and energy of thousands of people who wish to give back…including YOU!

We are looking to raise AT LEAST $1000, and we need your help today.

Thank you for your support of my VeloSano fundraising campaign. I’m asking for your donation. Donate today!

Click Here To Donate Today