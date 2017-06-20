50 Throwback Movies Every Millennial Should Watch

June 20, 2017 6:30 AM
There’s a reason why so many people STILL talk about these movies and it’s because they’re that good.

So what are the a young person should watch?

  1. Flashdance (1983)
  2. Moonstruck (1987)
  3. The Breakfast Club (1985)
  4. The Bodyguard (1992)
  5. Say Anything (1989)
  6. T (1982)
  7. Big (1988)
  8. Pretty In Pink (1986)
  9. Dead Poets Society (1989)
  10. Back To The Future (1985)
  11. Working Girl (1988)
  12. Reality Bites (1994)
  13. Pretty Woman (1990)
  14. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
  15. Before Sunrise (1995)
  16. Man In The Moon (1991)
  17. Ghost (1990)
  18. Parenthood (1989)
  19. Heathers (1989)
  20. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
  21. Top Gun (1986)
  22. My Girl (1991)
  23. Single White Female (1992)
  24. Thelma & Louise (1991)
  25. Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
  26. Overboard (1987)
  27. Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
  28. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
  29. Now And Then (1995)
  30. Fatal Attraction (1987)
  31. Dirty Dancing (1987)
  32. Sixteen Candles (1984)
  33. Three Men And A Baby (1987)
  34. Basic Instinct (1992)
  35. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
  36. Look Who’s Talking (1989)
  37. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
  38. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989)
  39. The Goonies (1985)
  40. Uncle Buck (1989)
  41. Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead (1991)
  42. Showgirls (1995)
  43. Newsies (1992)
  44. Misery (1990)
  45. Death Becomes Her (1992)
  46. My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  47. The Sandlot (1993)
  48. Mystic Pizza (1988)
  49. Wayne’s World (1992)
  50. Girls Just Want To Have Fun (1985)

For more info, click HERE.

