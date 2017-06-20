50 Throwback Movies Every Millennial Should Watch

There’s a reason why so many people STILL talk about these movies and it’s because they’re that good.
So what are the a young person should watch?
- Flashdance (1983)
- Moonstruck (1987)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Bodyguard (1992)
- Say Anything (1989)
- T (1982)
- Big (1988)
- Pretty In Pink (1986)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- Back To The Future (1985)
- Working Girl (1988)
- Reality Bites (1994)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- When Harry Met Sally (1989)
- Before Sunrise (1995)
- Man In The Moon (1991)
- Ghost (1990)
- Parenthood (1989)
- Heathers (1989)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Top Gun (1986)
- My Girl (1991)
- Single White Female (1992)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
- Overboard (1987)
- Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
- Now And Then (1995)
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Three Men And A Baby (1987)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Look Who’s Talking (1989)
- The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989)
- The Goonies (1985)
- Uncle Buck (1989)
- Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead (1991)
- Showgirls (1995)
- Newsies (1992)
- Misery (1990)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Wayne’s World (1992)
- Girls Just Want To Have Fun (1985)
