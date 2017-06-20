Lionel Richie In Talks To Be Next American Idol Judge

So this is great news. American Idol executives are in serious talks with Lionel Richie to be the next American Idol judge alongside Katy Perry.

They feel with his outgoing personality and ability to recognize hit songs, that it would be a natural fit.

Lionel turned 68 years old today, and yet somehow, I feel like I’m getting the birthday present.

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly close to signing on as host for between 10-15 million per year, Katy already signed for 25 million. Hopefully Lionel will sign soon.