Lionel Richie In Talks To Be Next American Idol Judge

June 20, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: american idol, Lionel Richie

450631764 8 Lionel Richie In Talks To Be Next American Idol Judge

So this is great news.  American Idol executives are in serious talks with Lionel Richie to be the next American Idol judge alongside Katy Perry.

They feel with his outgoing personality and ability to recognize hit songs, that it would be a natural fit.

Lionel turned 68 years old today, and yet somehow, I feel like I’m getting the birthday present.

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly close to signing on as host for between 10-15 million per year, Katy already signed for 25 million.  Hopefully Lionel will sign soon.

 

 

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live