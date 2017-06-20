NBC Announces Fall Premiere Dates For ‘This Is Us’, ‘Will & Grace’ And MORE

Get out your calendars! NBC has announced when their slew of fall TV shows will premiere, including “The Voice,” “This Is Us,” and the anticipated “Will & Grace” reboot. While the first of the shows return on September 25th, fans of “Blindspot” will have to wait until October 27th to watch their favorite show again. Check out the full list below (all times are ET):

Monday, September 25th

8 pm. – “The Voice”

10 pm – “The Brave”

Tuesday, September 26th

8 pm – “The Voice”

9 pm – “This Is Us”

10 pm – “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Wednesday, September 27th

8 pm – “The Voice”

9 pm – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 pm – “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, September 28th

8 pm – “Superstore”

8:30 pm – “The Good Place”

9 pm – “Will & Grace”

9:30 pm – “Great News”

10 pm – “Chicago Fire”

Friday, September 29th

9 pm – “Dateline NBC”

Wednesday, October 4th

8 pm. – “The Blacklist”

Friday, October 27th