Barbie’s Ken Gets A Makeover And Debuts A NEW MAN BUN!

Barbie is taking yet another step to add diversity to their lineup. The company announced the addition of 15 new and diverse Ken dolls to their Fashionista line, including three new body types – slim, broad and original.

And it’s not just the size of Ken that’s changing but the look too. The line will feature seven different skin tones, eight different hair colors, nine hairstyles (including a man bun) and a whole host of different fashion looks, including casual business attire and athletic wear.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie, says. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

The changes follow last year’s addition of new diverse Barbie dolls, which included new body types, as well as skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and more.

And folks don’t have to wait to get their hands on the new Ken dolls. Ten of them are available in stores now, while five more will be rolled out at a later date.