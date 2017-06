It all starts July 27th in Berea!

For the new season, the Browns will feature 15 free public practices, a new field layout and addiction seating throughout the venue.

The #Browns have released their Training Camp schedule! Mark your calendars 🏈There will be 15 public practices- starting Thursday, July 27. pic.twitter.com/0oO2aV2YFd — Marisa Silvas (@MarisaSilvasTV) June 20, 2017

Fans get register for tickets online or by downloading the Browns mobile app.

