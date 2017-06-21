Celebrate Christmas In July At Put in Bay

This is by far the biggest and best weekends at Put-in-Bay all summer long! Voted “Best Place for Christmas in July”! The Christmas spirit floods the community and everywhere you look there is an elf or Santa peeking out of a doorway. Island businesses go all out and decorate just like it was the real Christmas. Garland, lights, bells, and Santa hats abound. Holiday drinks are on the menu at most of the local watering holes and island hotels and rental homes are filled to capacity. On Saturday Night, there is a traditional parade of Christmas floats that meanders through the downtown area and on Sunday the Christmas themed car parade excites and delights island visitors young and old. These are by far the busiest weekends of the season so plan ahead accordingly! Hotels and rental homes sell out months in advance, and it is not uncommon for the best hotels and homes to be sold out by February!!! For hotel reservations, please call 888-742-7829 or 419-285-3101. For rental home or waterfront condo rentals, please call 216-898-9951. (click for more)