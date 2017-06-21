Celebrate Christmas In July On Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

July 29th 2017, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Departs out of Rockside Station at 7:30 p.m

Ages 21 and over

At the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, it’s always the season to believe! Join us for our third annual Christmas in July celebration! Every year, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad provides a little extra holiday cheer for those that need it most!

Your participation in this event will help fund the Annual Polar Express Charity Run that helps us give a reason to the holiday season! We are happy to provide various organizations such as Akron’s Children’s Hospital, Providence House, National MS Society, Cleveland Sight Center, Northeast Ohio Adoption Services and many more the opportunity to enjoy the Polar Express program at no cost to them.

Coach Ticket – $20 per person

Ticket includes two hour train ride. Passengers will have access to the concession car to purchase food and beverages. All alcohol proceeds go directly towards funding the 2017 Polar Express Charity Run.

Deluxe Ticket – $60 per person

Ticket includes two hour train ride, appetizers, a private cash bar service, and a special sangria. Drinks are not included in the cost of your ticket. 50% of the ticket cost will go directly towards funding the 2017 Polar Express Charity Run.

Executive Ticket – $100 per person.

Ticket includes two hour train ride, boxed dinner, a private cash bar service, and a special sangria. Drinks are not included in the cost of your ticket. 50% of the ticket cost will go directly towards funding the 2017 Polar Express Charity Run.

Each car will get a visit with Summer Santa! Seating is assigned. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Purchase Tickets