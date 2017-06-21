Christmas In July: Listen To Cleveland’s Favorite Holiday Songs On Demand

June 21, 2017 1:28 PM

We’ve compiled all our holiday numbers, made our list and check it twice. These are the 25 most popular holiday songs in Cleveland according to our most requested Christmas 102 songs over the past few years!

Clevelanders love a mix of new holiday favorites from artists like Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix mixed in with classic holiday favorites from Burl Ives and Bing Crosby. Enjoy the full list on demand to celebrate Christmas in July below!

1. The Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick

2. Michael Buble – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

3. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas

4. The Carpenters – Merry Christmas, Darling

5. Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree

6. Perry Como – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

7. Bing Crosby – White Christmas

8. Jimmy Durante – Frosty The Snowman

9. The Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas

10. The Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland

11. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad

12. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Time Is Here

13. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock

14. Faith Hill – Where Are You Christmas

15. Whitney Houston – Do You Hear What I Hear

16. Burl Ives – Holly Jolly Christmas

17. Elton John – Step Into Christmas

18. Lady Antebellum- Holly Jolly Christmas

19. Brenda Lee – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree

20. John Lennon – Happy Christmas (War Is Over)

21. Kenny Loggins – Celebrate Me Home

22. Madonna – Santa Baby

23. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

24. NSYNC – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

25. Pentatonix – That’s Christmas To Me

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live