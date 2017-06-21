Christmas In July: Listen To Cleveland’s Favorite Holiday Songs On Demand

We’ve compiled all our holiday numbers, made our list and check it twice. These are the 25 most popular holiday songs in Cleveland according to our most requested Christmas 102 songs over the past few years!
Clevelanders love a mix of new holiday favorites from artists like Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix mixed in with classic holiday favorites from Burl Ives and Bing Crosby. Enjoy the full list on demand to celebrate Christmas in July below!
1. The Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick
2. Michael Buble – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
3. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas
4. The Carpenters – Merry Christmas, Darling
5. Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree
6. Perry Como – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
7. Bing Crosby – White Christmas
8. Jimmy Durante – Frosty The Snowman
9. The Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas
10. The Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland
11. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
12. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Time Is Here
13. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock
14. Faith Hill – Where Are You Christmas
15. Whitney Houston – Do You Hear What I Hear
16. Burl Ives – Holly Jolly Christmas
17. Elton John – Step Into Christmas
18. Lady Antebellum- Holly Jolly Christmas
19. Brenda Lee – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree
20. John Lennon – Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
21. Kenny Loggins – Celebrate Me Home
22. Madonna – Santa Baby
23. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
24. NSYNC – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
25. Pentatonix – That’s Christmas To Me