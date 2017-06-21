Christmas In July: Listen To Cleveland’s Favorite Holiday Songs On Demand

We’ve compiled all our holiday numbers, made our list and check it twice. These are the 25 most popular holiday songs in Cleveland according to our most requested Christmas 102 songs over the past few years!

Clevelanders love a mix of new holiday favorites from artists like Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix mixed in with classic holiday favorites from Burl Ives and Bing Crosby. Enjoy the full list on demand to celebrate Christmas in July below!

1. The Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick



2. Michael Buble – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas



3. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas



4. The Carpenters – Merry Christmas, Darling



5. Kelly Clarkson – Underneath The Tree



6. Perry Como – It’s beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas



7. Bing Crosby – White Christmas



8. Jimmy Durante – Frosty The Snowman



9. The Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas



10. The Eurythmics – Winter Wonderland



11. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad



12. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Time Is Here



13. Bobby Helms – Jingle Bell Rock



14. Faith Hill – Where Are You Christmas



15. Whitney Houston – Do You Hear What I Hear



16. Burl Ives – Holly Jolly Christmas



17. Elton John – Step Into Christmas



18. Lady Antebellum- Holly Jolly Christmas



19. Brenda Lee – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree



20. John Lennon – Happy Christmas (War Is Over)



21. Kenny Loggins – Celebrate Me Home



22. Madonna – Santa Baby



23. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime



24. NSYNC – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays



25. Pentatonix – That’s Christmas To Me

