Christmas Story House Now Available For Over Night Stays

Fans of A Christmas Story can now book stays in one of the movie’s major filming locations. A Christmas Story House is now taking reservations for overnight stays year-round starting June 1, 2017. Previously, only one annual Christmas holiday charity auction winner was able to spend the night in the house and sleep in Ralphie and Randy’s beds. “We have had a lot of requests over the years from fans wanting to spend the night in the house,” said Brian Jones, founder and owner of A Christmas Story House & Museum. “We are happy to finally be able to grant their request.”

Guests will have use of A Christmas Story House’s third floor loft until their 11 am check out time, as well as full access to the house from an hour after close until 9 am the following day. The house can accommodate up to 6 guests per night. The loft area is equipped with a bedroom, living room, full kitchen and full bath. The rate for bookings begins at $495 per night. Included in the package is a free tour of A Christmas Story House & Museum, as well as discounts on local dining.

For more information and reservations please visit AChristmasStoryHouse.com/Stay or call 216-298-4919 ext. 1017

A Christmas Story House & Museum, now restored to the original movie appearance, is located just five minutes from downtown Cleveland at 3159 W. 11th St. in the Tremont neighborhood. It is open year-round, 7 days a week, excluding major holidays. Tours of the house run every hour. Regular admission tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for children more information or for directions, visit www.AChristmasStoryHouse.com or call 216-298-4919.