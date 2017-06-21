How To Make The Christmas In July Cocktail

June 21, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Christmas in July

Here’s a great Christmas In July Cocktail with a sweet summer-like feel with a lemonade lightness that’s easy drinking. A tail end finish of hpnotiq, the tropical burn flavor. Think sweet lemonade and you’re on your way.

Hey, it’s gotta be snowing somewhere right?

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz Midori
  • 1/2 oz Hpnotiq
  • 1/2 oz Coconut Rum
  • 1/2 oz Blue Curacao
  • 1 oz Lemonade
  • 1/2 oz Orange Juice
  • Maraschino Cherries

Directions

Mix all ingredients and shake, strain.  Garnish with maraschino cherry, either in the drink or traditional garnish.  Looks like Christmas, tastes like summer.

 

