How To Make The Christmas In July Cocktail

Here’s a great Christmas In July Cocktail with a sweet summer-like feel with a lemonade lightness that’s easy drinking. A tail end finish of hpnotiq, the tropical burn flavor. Think sweet lemonade and you’re on your way.
Hey, it’s gotta be snowing somewhere right?
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Midori
- 1/2 oz Hpnotiq
- 1/2 oz Coconut Rum
- 1/2 oz Blue Curacao
- 1 oz Lemonade
- 1/2 oz Orange Juice
- Maraschino Cherries
Directions
Mix all ingredients and shake, strain. Garnish with maraschino cherry, either in the drink or traditional garnish. Looks like Christmas, tastes like summer.