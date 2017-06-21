How To Make The Christmas In July Cocktail

Here’s a great Christmas In July Cocktail with a sweet summer-like feel with a lemonade lightness that’s easy drinking. A tail end finish of hpnotiq, the tropical burn flavor. Think sweet lemonade and you’re on your way.

Hey, it’s gotta be snowing somewhere right?

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Midori

1/2 oz Hpnotiq

1/2 oz Coconut Rum

1/2 oz Blue Curacao

1 oz Lemonade

1/2 oz Orange Juice

Maraschino Cherries

Directions

Mix all ingredients and shake, strain. Garnish with maraschino cherry, either in the drink or traditional garnish. Looks like Christmas, tastes like summer.