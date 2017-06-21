‘My Summer Story’ Featuring The Parker Fam Also Filmed At Christmas Story House

June 21, 2017 1:25 PM

Did you know there is another movie about the Parker Family filmed at A Christmas Story House?

My Summer Story (1994) is the little known sequel to A Christmas Story. My Summer Story originally titled It Runs in the Family is another collaboration of director Bob Clark and author Jean Shepherd. While the film once again features narration by author Jean Shepherd, the cast is entirely different. The only returning cast member is Ralphie’s teacher Miss Shield (Tedde Moore). Check it out above and read more info on the movie HERE

