Amazon To Launch New Try Before You Buy Clothing Service

June 22, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Amazon

While most people these days love ordering online, one of the more annoying aspects – especially with clothes – is ordering something and not liking it. After all, then you have to pay extra to send it back. Well, Amazon is trying to make that whole process a lot easier.

The company is set to launch a new service called Prime Wardrobe, in which Amazon Prime customers in the U.S. can choose between three and 15 items of clothing, shoes or accessories, keep them for up to week, and then return whatever they don’t want at no additional cost. In fact, customers won’t even be charged for the items until seven days after they’ve had them. Plus, Wardrobe even offers discounts depending on how many items you keep.

Prime Wardrobe certainly isn’t the first type of “try before you buy” program (with companies like Stitch Fix and Nordstrom’s Trunk Club offering a similar option) other services pick the clothes for the customer. With this, Amazon leaves the choice of clothing in the your hands.

As for when Prime Wardrobe will officially become a reality, there’s no concrete date. The company is currently testing the service, but you can get an email notification if you sign up in advance.

