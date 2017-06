Meet Michael Conor, a 17 year old from Shaker Heights who will be competing on the new show ‘Boy Band’.

My single "No Regrets" is dropping Wednesday at 9pm:) #BigManOnCampus pic.twitter.com/pSJXdrHNop — Michael Conor (@Conor216) June 19, 2017

Michael, along with other 30 contestants across the states, will perform in front of THESE music icons in hopes to be part of the next great Boy Band.

It's still hard to believe this is actually happening. Tune in to @boybandabc next Thursday and watch me hit the stage:) #BigManOnCampus A post shared by Michael Conor (@michaelbmoc) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

So, who will be judging?

Oh you know, just Emma Bunton from Spice Girls, Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys and Timbaland.

The show premieres TONIGHT at 8pm on ABC.