Michael Symon Joins The Show To Share Inside Scoop About Five Star Sensation Benefit

June 22, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: tell us something good

The benefit happening this weekend features over 80 acclaimed chefs and vintners from around the world including local Cleveland Chefs!

Not only that, but the funds from the benefit support UH Seidman Cancer Center for everything they do.

The event will include live music, dancing, silent auction, wine pull and MORE.

Individual tickets range from $300 to $1,500 and for the first time ever, there will also be a also $100 Young Professionals ticket option.

It is Saturday, June 24th from 7pm to midnight at the Cuyahoga Community College in Highland Heights.

For more information, click HERE and listen to our podcast with Michael Symon below!

