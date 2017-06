Adele, Dave Matthews & More On Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

I CHOOSE SYOU – SARA BAREILLES

HER DIAMONDS – ROB THOMAS

LET HER GO – PASSENGER

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

THE RIDDLE – FIVE FOR FIGHTING

CHASING CARS – SNOW PATROL

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG – ADELE

HUMAN – RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN

HONEY, I’M GOOD – ANDY GRAMMER

WILD HORSES – THE SUNDAYS

HOUR 2

SAY YOU WON’T KET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

ONE WEEK – BARENAKED LADIES

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAYL

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

A THOUSAND MILES – VANESSA CARLTON

EVERYDAY – DAVE MATTHEWS

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE – AMERICAN AUTHORS

DON’T – ED SHEERAN

SAY SOMETHING – A GREAT BIG WORLD

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

GERONIMO – SHEPPARD

HOUR 3

I LIVED – ONE REPUBLIC

YELLOW – COLDPLAY

RENEGADES – X AMBASSADORS

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM

STITCHES – SHAWN MENDES

ANIMAL – NEON TREES

MEET VIRGINIA – TRAIN

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE – JOHN MAYER

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

IF YOU’RE GONE – MATCHBOX 20

SOME NIGHTS – FUN.

HOME – PHILLIP PHILLIPS