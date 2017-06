Concertgoers are awaiting word on refunds after a sound mishap during a show at Blossom Music Center.

Live Nation is apologizing for a power outage that knocked out sound to people in the lawn seats at Saturday night’s Train concert.

Cleveland! We had no idea until we were done that the lawn had no sound after 7 songs. We WILL make it right won't we @BlossomMusicCtr !? — train (@train) June 25, 2017

Blossom music center please fix sound on the lawn @train — MonicaJ3860 (@Monica_J3860) June 25, 2017

@train – sound is out on the lawn #blossommusiccenter — Jackie D (@jsage1) June 25, 2017

@train so disappointing that Blossom Music lawn speakers didn't work and missed your whole show… no one seemed to care. #PlayThatSongTour — Michelle (@fluffymeech) June 25, 2017

We were chanting "fix the sound!" On the lawn. We love you anyway. Not happy with blossom though. — Irish (@pleasebekind2) June 25, 2017

Interesting…. wonder what the issue is. It's probably 100/200 tweets to train/blossom for the last half hour. — E ✌💛🚂 (@trainFanForLife) June 25, 2017

(1/2) FANS ATTENDING TRAIN CONCERT ON LAWN: We are just as disappointed and frustrated as our fans on the lawn at the Blossom Train concert. — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) June 25, 2017

(2/2) We are trying to get more information and as soon as we have it will pass it along. — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) June 25, 2017

Angry fans flocked to social media after the show to express frustration and demand refunds, and the promotion company is hinting that they’ll get their wish.