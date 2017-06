Congrats To Katie In Parma! She TRUMPED Toohey Today!

1. HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY TO KHLOE KARDASHIAN. NAME EITHER OF HER KARDASHIAN SISTERS.

KIM OR COURTNEY

2. RIHANNA’S 31ST TOP TEN HIT ON THE BILLBOARD TOP 100 HOT SINGLES CHART, “WILD THOUGHTS”, IS MOVING HER ONE STEP CLOSER TO PASSING THE BEATLES FOR THE SECOND-MOST TOP TEN HOT 100 SINGLES. THE BEATLES CURRENTLY HAVE 34, WHILE THIS STAR102 ARTIST CONTINUES TO BE THE LEADER WITH 38 SINGLES. WHO IS IT? MADONNA, BEYONCE OR TAYLOR SWIFT?

MADONNA

3. SORRY “AMERICAN HORROR STORY” FANS…IT HAS BEEN REVEALED THAT LADY GAGA WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO THE SHOW FOR SEASON 7. HOW MANY SEASONS OF “AMERICAN HORROR STORY” HAS SHE APPEARED? JUST ONE? TWO? OR THREE?

TWO – SEASON 5 & 6

4. WITH THE JULY 4TH WEEKEND FAST APPROACHING, THERE ARE BOUND TO BE A BUNCH OF PEOPLE HOSTING COOKOUTS AND BARBECUES, WHICH CAN GET COSTLY. BUT ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION, IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE. THE GROUP PUT OUT THEIR ANNUAL REPORT ON THE COST OF A TYPICAL JULY 4TH COOKOUT, AND THEY CLAIM A BASH FOR 10 PEOPLE SHOULD ONLY SET YOU BACK $55.70…TOTAL. WHEN IT COMES TO THE MOST POPULAR FOOD ITEMS TO GRILL ON JULY 4TH, RIBS CAME IN AT NUMBER 3, HOT DOGS IN AT NUMBER 2, ANY IDEA WHO CAME IN FIRST PLACE?

STEAK (HAMBURGERS COME IN AT 4, FISH 5, CHICKEN 6)

5. VIRAL SENSATION SUSAN BOYLE IS BEING BULLIED. THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HER SHOW STOPPING PERFORMANCE OF “I DREAMED A DREAM,” IS REPORTEDLY BEING HARASSED AND VERBALLY ABUSED NEAR HER HOME IN SCOTLAND BY A GROUP OF 15-YEAR-OLD BOYS. WHICH SHOW WAS BOYLE ON THAT MADE HER A VIRAL SENSATION? THE VOICE UK, BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT OR THE X FACTOR UK?

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT