LIST! 2017 Northeast Ohio Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule

June 27, 2017 6:19 AM
*Check the dates carefully – not all celebrations are on the 4th*

ALLIANCE

Tuesday, July 4th at Dush
Silver Park

AKRON

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.

ASHLAND

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30pm. (If it rains, the celebrations will happen on Wednesday, July 5th)
Community Stadium — 1440 Hiner Avenue.

AURORA

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Aurora West Pioneer Trail baseball fields.

BAY VILLAGE

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm
Bays Days at Cahoon Park.

BEREA

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake

BROOK PARK

Sunday, July 9th at 10pm during the Home Days

CLEVELAND

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct, Edgewater Beach and More!

EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 pm.)

FAIRPORT HARBOR

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

FAIRLAWN

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Bicentennial Park, 3486 S Smith Road.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Saturday, July 8th at Dusk (If it rains, celebrations will happen on July 9th at dusk)
Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

Tuesday, July 4th at 8pm
Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course, Al Mraz Drive.

LAKESIDE

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm, (if it rains, the celebrations will happen on July 5th)
Viewing areas from dock and lakefront

LAKEWOOD

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm
Lakewood Park

MENTOR

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:50 pm
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

NORTH CANTON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Northeast section of the city

NORWALK

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road.

OBERLIN

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk (if it rains, celebrations will happen on July 5th)
Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road.

PORT CLINTON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
E. Perry Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.

SANDUSKY

Tuesday, July 4th at 11pm
From Cedar Point Amusement Park

SOLON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road

SPENCER

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Firestone Park

STRONGSVILLE

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields

WESTLAKE

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk
Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads

WILLOUGHBY

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm
South High School

WOOSTER

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm
Burbank/Old Man Road soccer field

