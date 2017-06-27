LIST! 2017 Northeast Ohio Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule

See the complete list at Fox8.com

*Check the dates carefully – not all celebrations are on the 4th*

ALLIANCE

Tuesday, July 4th at Dush

Silver Park

AKRON

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm

Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.

ASHLAND

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:30pm. (If it rains, the celebrations will happen on Wednesday, July 5th)

Community Stadium — 1440 Hiner Avenue.

AURORA

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm

Aurora West Pioneer Trail baseball fields.

BAY VILLAGE

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm

Bays Days at Cahoon Park.

BEREA

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm

During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake

BROOK PARK

Sunday, July 9th at 10pm during the Home Days

CLEVELAND

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct, Edgewater Beach and More!

EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm

Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 pm.)

FAIRPORT HARBOR

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

FAIRLAWN

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm

Bicentennial Park, 3486 S Smith Road.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Saturday, July 8th at Dusk (If it rains, celebrations will happen on July 9th at dusk)

Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

Tuesday, July 4th at 8pm

Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course, Al Mraz Drive.

LAKESIDE

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45pm, (if it rains, the celebrations will happen on July 5th)

Viewing areas from dock and lakefront

LAKEWOOD

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm

Lakewood Park

MENTOR

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:50 pm

Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

NORTH CANTON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Northeast section of the city

NORWALK

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road.

OBERLIN

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk (if it rains, celebrations will happen on July 5th)

Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road.

PORT CLINTON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

E. Perry Street, Port Clinton, Ohio.

SANDUSKY

Tuesday, July 4th at 11pm

From Cedar Point Amusement Park

SOLON

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road

SPENCER

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Firestone Park

STRONGSVILLE

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm

Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields

WESTLAKE

Tuesday, July 4th at dusk

Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads

WILLOUGHBY

Tuesday, July 4th at 9:45 pm

South High School

WOOSTER

Tuesday, July 4th at 10pm

Burbank/Old Man Road soccer field