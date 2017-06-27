Train Returning To Cleveland For Special Free Concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Train will be returning to Cleveland for a special free concert at Jacobs Pavilion this Wednesday June 28 at 9 pm. This concert is exclusively for paid lawn ticket holders who experienced sound issues at this past Saturday’s Train performance at Blossom.

The concert is limited to PAID lawn ticket holders ONLY. Patrons with proof of a paid lawn ticket must present their ticket to the Jacobs Pavilion box office for entry. Entry will be limited and customers will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

No other tickets will be honored.

Doors will open at 7 pm. Concert will start at 9 pm. Patrons cannot line up at Jacobs Pavilion until 4 pm.

In addition, Live Nation will also be sending a code and instructions to lawn ticket purchasers via email within the next ten days regarding Live Nation Concert Cash® being provided for every lawn ticket purchased to the Train concert. The Live Nation Concert Cash® may be used towards purchasing a future concert ticket at any owned or operated Live Nation venue, including Blossom Music Center.

The Blossom Music Center, Live Nation and Ticketmaster teams are treating this with high priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to rectify this unfortunate situation for the lawn patrons. We apologize to all fans in attendance at the Blossom Music Center Train concert that were affected by the sound issues.