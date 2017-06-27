YES! TLC Is Looking For Participants For Its Reboot Of “Trading Spaces”!

Do you and your neighbor need a room renovated? You might be able to get it done for free AND be on TV. TLC’s “Trading Spaces” is now casting people for the show’s reboot.

People who participate on the show will hand over the keys to their home and they, along with a designer and carpenter, will re-imagine a room. At the same time, their neighbor will also have a room makeover — but neither homeowner gets to have any input in the design process or outcome.

Look for the new and improved “Trading Spaces” to air sometime next year. For information, click here.