3 Things You Need To Know About Tonight’s Free Train Concert

Train is returning this evening for a FREE special concert for paid lawn ticket holders who experienced the sound issues at Blossom over the past weekend.

Cleveland, playing a free show tomorrow night, 6/28, for paid lawn ticket holders who experienced sound issues the other night – please read pic.twitter.com/Wz5NsoARs7 — train (@train) June 27, 2017

So, what do you need to know?

WHERE & WHEN – The show is at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Doors will open at 7 pm and the show will start at 9 pm. Fans can line up at 4pm and make sure to get there earl because this show is a FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS. There’s limited room due to the capicity. ENTRANCE INFORMATION – BRING YOUR PROOF OF YOUR PAID LAWN TICKET!! That’s the ONLY way you can get in. No other tickets will be accepted. WHERE DO I PARK? – There’s various parking lots close by and you can also try street parking too if there’s anything available. Or, feel free to park on the East Bank of the Flats and take the water taxi across the river for free!

Also, Live Nation will be sending information via email to lawn ticket purchases regarding Live Nation Concert Cash. That means it can be use to purchase any future concert ticket at a Live Nation Venue.