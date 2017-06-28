3 Things You Need To Know About Tonight’s Free Train Concert

June 28, 2017 6:38 AM
Filed Under: train

Train is returning this evening for a FREE special concert for paid lawn ticket holders who experienced the sound issues at Blossom over the past weekend.

So, what do you need to know?

WHERE & WHEN – The show is at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Doors will open at 7 pm and the show will start at 9 pm. Fans can line up at 4pm and make sure to get there earl because this show is a FIRST COME FIRST SERVED BASIS. There’s limited room due to the capicity.

ENTRANCE INFORMATION –  BRING YOUR  PROOF OF YOUR PAID LAWN TICKET!! That’s the ONLY way you can get in. No other tickets will be accepted.

WHERE DO I PARK? – There’s various parking lots close by and you can also try street parking too if there’s anything available. Or, feel free to park on the East Bank of the Flats and take the water taxi across the river for free!

Also, Live Nation will be sending information via email to lawn ticket purchases regarding Live Nation Concert Cash. That means it can be use to purchase any future concert ticket at a Live Nation Venue.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live