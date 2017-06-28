LIST! Time Magazine’s Most Influential People On The Internet

When it comes to the Internet, who do you think makes the biggest splash? In case you missed it, Time magazine looked at global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news and found 25 people who have the most influence when it comes to the digital world. As it turns out, the list is diverse. Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to the kid who took to Twitter to get free Wendy’s made the cut.

Chrissy wasn’t the only celebrity to crack the top 25. Kim Kardashian and her massive social media reach made the list, along with J.K. Rowling and her political, and very popular, Twitter. Perhaps the most divisive person in the top 25? Donald Trump. Check out a batch of the influential famous faces below (they didn’t rank them, so we didn’t either) and the full list HERE.