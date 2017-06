The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles wants the internet to name their new mascot that looks like…well…it’s a license plate with hands, eyeballs and cute sneakers.

So, what should the name of this mascot be?

Our new BMV mascot! The only problem is, we need a name! Comment below with name suggestions!

*Only appropriate names will be considered* pic.twitter.com/4Si4U4Yxka — OHBureauMotorVehicle (@Ohio_BMV) June 27, 2017

So, what have the people of the internet suggested?

It needs to be Platey McPlateface. Call the match now. — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) June 27, 2017

Name him "Reggie" i.e. Registration — KevinDMaier (@Kevinmaier4) June 27, 2017

On Facebook, some users suggest:

“How about “Wait” because that’s what I do at the BMV….”

“Aaa Oooo, his face is a name tag”

