The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ And Sailors’ Monument Expanded Hours For Fourth Of July

Tomorrow, The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument will be open until 8pm and will continue to set expanded hours as it coincides with summer events on and near Public Square.

FRIDAY JUNE 30th – Monument will be open until 8pm for those attending the Cleveland Orchestra’s Star-Spangled Spectacula

OTHER HOURS July 15 – 8 pm for Fiesta Latina in the Square July 21 – 7 pm for the Eric Seddon Quartet/Roots of American Music July 22 – 7 pm for Shakespeare on the Square July 28 – 8 pm for the Zydeco Kings/Roots of American Music July 29 – 7 pm for the Word Church event on Public Square

