3 Things You Need To Know About U2’s Concert At FirstEnergy Stadium

June 30, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: U2

Tomorrow, U2 will be in Cleveland to play at FirstEnergy Stadium but before you go, here’s what you need to know.

SCHEDULE

12 pm – Parking Lots Open (the stadium also encourages fans to take the RTA due to limited parking)

2 pm – GA floor line queuing begins

5 pm – GATES OPEN

7  pm – One Republic

11 pm – Concert ends (approximate)

SECURITY

All guests will be subject to a security screening and ticket holders refusing a security screening will be denied entry into the stadium.

NFL stadium rules apply.

nfl bag policy 3 Things You Need To Know About U2s Concert At FirstEnergy Stadium

 

DIRECTIONS

ADDRESS: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114

  • From East on I 90 W/B

    • Take I 90 W/B to Exit 175
    • Turn left off of the highway onto North Marginal Road
    • Take North Marginal Road to E. 9
    • Cross over E. 9th onto Erieside

  • From South on I 71 N/B or from the west on I 90 E/B

    • Take the Innerbelt Bridge to I 90 E/B to Exit 174B to Route 2 W/B
    • Take Route W/B to either the E. 9 exit #195A or the West 3rd Street Exit, Exit #195B

  • From South on I 77 N/B

    • Take I 77 N/B to I 90 E/B to Exit 174B to Route 2 W/B
    •  Take Route 2 W/B to either the E. 9 exit #195A or the West 3rd Street Exit, Exit #195B

  • From West on Route 2 E/B

    • Exit at West 25 and turn left at the Detroit-Superior Bridge over to West Superior

    • Turn left onto West 3rd

fes parking map 3 Things You Need To Know About U2s Concert At FirstEnergy Stadium

Also, don’t forget to stop by Barley House on West 6th to join Tim Richards for a pre-show tailgate party! Details HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts
Get The App

Listen Live