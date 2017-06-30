3 Things You Need To Know About U2’s Concert At FirstEnergy Stadium

Tomorrow, U2 will be in Cleveland to play at FirstEnergy Stadium but before you go, here’s what you need to know.
SCHEDULE
12 pm – Parking Lots Open (the stadium also encourages fans to take the RTA due to limited parking)
2 pm – GA floor line queuing begins
5 pm – GATES OPEN
7 pm – One Republic
11 pm – Concert ends (approximate)
SECURITY
All guests will be subject to a security screening and ticket holders refusing a security screening will be denied entry into the stadium.
NFL stadium rules apply.
DIRECTIONS
ADDRESS: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114
From East on I 90 W/B
- Take I 90 W/B to Exit 175
- Turn left off of the highway onto North Marginal Road
- Take North Marginal Road to E. 9
- Cross over E. 9th onto Erieside
From South on I 71 N/B or from the west on I 90 E/B
- Take the Innerbelt Bridge to I 90 E/B to Exit 174B to Route 2 W/B
- Take Route W/B to either the E. 9 exit #195A or the West 3rd Street Exit, Exit #195B
From South on I 77 N/B
- Take I 77 N/B to I 90 E/B to Exit 174B to Route 2 W/B
- Take Route 2 W/B to either the E. 9 exit #195A or the West 3rd Street Exit, Exit #195B
From West on Route 2 E/B
Exit at West 25 and turn left at the Detroit-Superior Bridge over to West Superior
Turn left onto West 3rd
Also, don’t forget to stop by Barley House on West 6th to join Tim Richards for a pre-show tailgate party! Details HERE.