Do You Know Which Cleveland Sports Athlete Made It Onto Vogue Magazine’s Cover?

1. “DESPICABLE ME 3” DOMINATED AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND, PULLING IN OVER $72 MILLION DOLLARS. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER MOVIE THAT FINISHED IN THE TOP 5 AT THE BOX OFFICE OVER THIS PAST WEEKEND?

2. BABY DRIVER

3. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

4. WONDER WOMAN

5. CARS 3

2. BYE BYE ED SHEERAN. HE’S NO LONGER ON TWITTER DUE TO SOME GAGA FANS TROLLING HIM ABOUT ONE OF HIS POSTS THAT SEEMED TO BE AIMED AT GAGA IN A NEGATIVE FASHION. PRIOR TO EDDIE POO LEAVING TWITTER: WHO HAS MORE FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER? ED SHEERAN? OR LADY GAGA?

LADY GAGA 67 MILLION

ED SHEERAN 19 MILLION

3. WE’RE NOW MORE THAN HALF WAY THROUGH 2017, AND IT SEEMS LIKE NEW PARENTS ARE CHOOSING TO STAY AWAY FROM THE USUAL POPULAR BABY NAMES OUT THERE, AT LEAST WHEN IT COMES TO BOYS. THE MOST POPULAR NAME FOR BOYS SO FAR IN 2017 IS ASHER. WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR 2017 NAME FOR GIRLS SO FAR? IS IT CHARLOTTE, AVA OR OLIVIA?

OLIVIA(AMELIA 2ND, CHARLOTTE 3RD)

BOYS – (ASHER 1ST, ATTICUS 2ND, JACK 3RD)

4. MUSIC FANS WERE EAGER TO GET THEIR HANDS ON THE NEW DELUXE REMASTERED VERSION OF PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION’S “PURPLE RAIN.” THE ALBUM MOVED 52,000 ALBUM UNITS LAST WEEK, 48,000 IN TRADITIONAL ALBUM SALES, TO DEBUT AT NUMBER FOUR ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 ALBUM CHART. WHICH YEAR DID THE ALBUM ORIGINALLY DEBUTED AT NUMBER ONE? 1984, 1986 OR 1988?

1984

5. CELINE DION HAS TAKEN IT ALL OFF FOR “VOGUE” MAGAZINE. THE MAGAZINE SHARED A PICTURE OF A NUDE CELINE ON THEIR INSTAGRAM PAGE, ALTHOUGH ALL HER NAUGHTY BITS ARE STRATEGICALLY COVERED BY HER ARMS AND LEGS. AS OF AUGUST 2016, ONLY SEVEN MEN HAVE BEEN FEATURED ON THE COVER OF THE AMERICAN EDITION. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THE MALES FEATURED ON THE COVER?

RICHARD GERE, WITH CINDY CRAWFORD IN NOVEMBER 1992;

GEORGE CLOONEY, WITH

GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN JUNE 2000;

LEBRON JAMES, WITH GISELE BÜNDCHEN IN APRIL 2008;

RYAN LOCHTE, WITH HOPE SOLO AND SERENA WILLIAMS IN JUNE 2012;

KANYE WEST, WITH KIM KARDASHIAN IN MARCH 2014.

BEN STILLER, WITH PENÉLOPE CRUZ IN FEBRUARY 2016.

ASHTON EATON, WITH GIGI HADID IN AUGUST 2016.