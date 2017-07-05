Help Tim Reach His VeloSano Goal With Panera Bread

Panera Bread is a proud partner of VeloSano, and we are excited to announce their Receipt for Riders program! Panera Bread will donate 10% of order totals back to the VeloSano Team or Rider of your choosing. Here’s how:

Order Panera Bread Catering – call a Panera Bread Café or visit www.cater.panerabread.comto place an order.

2. Order at a participating Panera Bread Café

3. Save receipts – submit your receipts today through September 30 along with a Receipts for Riders Summary page via email to Stephanie.Terrill@covelli.com, or mail to 3900 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 Attn: Stephane Terrill

4. Or visit covelli.com/velosanoto submit your receipts online or download a Receipts for Riders Summary Page and get started!