Legacy Village Hosts Christmas in July Bar Hop

LYNDHURST, Ohio (July 5, 2017) – In celebration of the halfway point to the holidays, Legacy Village will host a Christmas in July Bar Hop on Thursday, July 13. Tickets are $10 per person and include a souvenir koozie, photo with Santa and the opportunity to order food and drink specials from the Christmas in July Bar Hop Menus offered at participating Legacy Village restaurant:

Bar Louie

California Pizza Kitchen

The Melting Pot

Granite City Food & Brewery

Stir Crazy

Brio Tuscan Grille

The Capital Grille

Pre-registration is encouraged or tickets can be purchased the night of the event. Check-in will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on July 13 at the bottom of the escalators, located on Blossom Way, adjacent to Starbucks. Santa photos will be available during the same time frame. Bar hop menus will be available at participating restaurants from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and attendees are encouraged to dress in your favorite holiday swag to win fun Legacy Village prizes.

“The Christmas in July Bar Hop is a fun, festive event,” said Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle. “It’s a great way to get in the holiday spirit early or celebrate the fact that the holidays are still six months away.”

About Legacy Village

Legacy Village is Northeastern Ohio’s premier lifestyle center located in the Cleveland suburb of Lyndhurst. Legacy Village features more than 55 restaurants and retailers, many of which are unique to the area. For more information, call the Legacy Village Management Office at 216-382-3871 or visit us online at www.Legacy-Village.com.