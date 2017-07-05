Uh Oh…Fox Is Working On An “American Idol” Competitor

FOX isn’t going down without a fight. As previously reported, ABC is rebooting “American Idol” just two seasons after FOX cancelled the long running show. Now FOX is said to be working on their own singing competition show.

According to Variety, the new project will feature four finalists that are chosen in the first episode. For the rest of the season, the quad will face new contestants looking to steal one of the four slots. The winner will be announced on the season finale.

Originally billed as “The Final Four” while being shopped internationally, the show will undergo a name change to avoid being confused with the NCAA college basketball tournaments. There’s no indication of when it’ll hit the airwaves.