WhatsAppWednesday! CardStar App And Some New Game Tim Richards Likes

If you want your cards all on one app, CardStar is the way to go! It eliminates the clutter of all the cards you have by combining them into one place. From membership cards to loyalty cards, it all can be stored on your phone. To get more information on the app, click HERE.

And then there is Tim Richards’ What’s App Wednesday – The Floor is Lava. Just like the actual game you used to play when you were a kid, this game has now been transformed into an app on your phone. Waste time by playing it HERE.