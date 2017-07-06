Ciara Celebrates One Year Wedding Anniversary with Dramatic Gesture

Happy anniversary to Ciara and Russell Wilson who have been married for one year.
Ciara took to social media to share the dramatic gesture she pulled off to celebrate the occasion.
“Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky,” says Wilson, pointing to an airplane with a special message attached. “Can you read it?” he asks young Future. “It says happy one year baby.”
“Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down… #ForeverTogether ❤️” Ciara captioned the post.
Check out the cute video below.
