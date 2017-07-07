APPLY! Katy Perry Is Looking For A Dancer For Her Upcoming “Swish Swish” Video

July 7, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

Katy Perry is looking for a dancer for her “Swish Swish” video and it could be you. In case you missed it, the singer has launched a competition, looking for someone to be featured in the clip for the song, which features Nicki Minaj.

If you think you have the moves to make it into Katy’s video all you need to do is upload a video of yourself showing off your choreography to YouTube, Instagram or Musica.ly with the hashtag #SwishSwishChallenge. Katy will then select her “favorite” from the entries.

The competition is open until July 12th at 11:59 pm. Filming on the video is expected to take place later this month.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live