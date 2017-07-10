Get Excited Because Amazon Prime Day Deals Begin TODAY!

Amazon is bringing back ‘Prime Day’ on July 11 — but deals start sooner

In case you haven’t heard, Tuesday, July 11, is the third annual Amazon Prime Day. With two years of experience under its belt, Amazon is planning its biggest Prime Day yet.

If you haven’t heard of Prime Day, it’s Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year. More than 100,000 items are set to be discounted, but the discounts will be available only for Amazon Prime members. Deals are released sporadically throughout the day and are available for a set time or until the product sells out.

New this year, members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10 – and new deals as often as every five minutes. Every day leading up to Prime Day, members will also find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals.

What can you expect to be discounted? Everything from home goods, to electronics, to clothing; basically, if it’s available on Amazon, there’s a good chance Prime Day will be one of the best days to buy it.

If you are not a Prime member, you can access to the dealsby signing up for a free 30-day trial, which will give you full access to Prime Day and the many other benefits of being a Prime member.